Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62,744.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 319,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 58.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 968,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $610,035,000 after buying an additional 358,508 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $549.63 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.46. The company has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

