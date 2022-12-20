Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes $363,000 Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 65.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 132.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of CDXS opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $213,938.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,892 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $213,938.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,931 shares of company stock worth $839,487. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

