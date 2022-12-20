Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 903,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.4 %

IFF stock opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.