Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $17.18 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 90.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,347 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $13,126,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,628.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 355,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 334,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219,634 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.4 %

ALSN opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Allison Transmission



Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

