Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 2,461 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,884,000 after purchasing an additional 311,496 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day moving average is $136.94. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

