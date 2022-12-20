Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

