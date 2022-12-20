EWG Elevate Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,066 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.