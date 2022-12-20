EWG Elevate Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 3.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,444. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

