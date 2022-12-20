Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Raised by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 413.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

