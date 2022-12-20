Baldrige Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 370.2% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,883,000 after purchasing an additional 362,070 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.25.

