National Bank of Canada FI Has $30.19 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2,742.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,047 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Edison International were worth $30,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Edison International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 1.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

