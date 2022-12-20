BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Loop Capital

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,643 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 731,299 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

