CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given New $225.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CDW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.57.

CDW stock opened at $178.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $1,483,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in CDW by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

