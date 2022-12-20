The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lifted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after buying an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after purchasing an additional 768,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

