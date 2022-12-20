Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $16.79 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,953 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

