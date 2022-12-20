AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $904,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,785,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

