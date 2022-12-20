Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 744 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $383.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.96 and its 200 day moving average is $343.35.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays dropped their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

