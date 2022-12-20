Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 2.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $327.05 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.33. The stock has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

