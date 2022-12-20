Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 125 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $2,523,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Linde by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Linde by 2.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 277,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $91,436,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Linde Trading Down 0.8 %

LIN opened at $327.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.90 and its 200-day moving average is $299.33. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.