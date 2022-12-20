VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Decreased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in VICI Properties by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

