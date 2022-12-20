Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,422 shares of company stock valued at $29,080,874. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average is $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.89 and a fifty-two week high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.