Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,167.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.30.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

