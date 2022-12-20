Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,248 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of REET stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

