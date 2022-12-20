Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $112.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.88, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $144.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

