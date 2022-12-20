Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 94,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $245.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.05 and its 200-day moving average is $236.46. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

