Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 2,605 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $316.92 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.23 and its 200 day moving average is $314.99.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

