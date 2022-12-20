Ade LLC Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Ade LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 275,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTMC opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

