Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 11,228 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $26,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.