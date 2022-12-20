Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Raised by Ade LLC

Ade LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

