Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Ade LLC

Ade LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ade LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4,960.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 354,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 347,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.