Old Port Advisors Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

