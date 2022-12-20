Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 853 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 942.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,016,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

