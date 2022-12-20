Donaldson Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.
Target Price Performance
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
