Donaldson Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.