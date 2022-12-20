Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %
CVS stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.