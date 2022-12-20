Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.89 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.31.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

