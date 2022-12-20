Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 4,254 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $1,828,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 192.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 26,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

Hasbro Stock Down 3.4 %

HAS opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.