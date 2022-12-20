Old Port Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

