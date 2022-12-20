Old Port Advisors Sells 747 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

