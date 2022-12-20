Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 3,410 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 242,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.