Resource Consulting Group Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Argus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

