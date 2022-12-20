Resource Consulting Group Inc. Buys Shares of 13,684 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

