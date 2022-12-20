Resource Consulting Group Inc. Invests $412,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 0.1% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after acquiring an additional 434,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £118 ($143.34) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,343.11.

AZN stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

