3,791 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. FedEx comprises about 0.2% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.60.

FedEx Trading Down 1.7 %

FDX opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

