Resource Consulting Group Inc. Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. AdaptHealth makes up about 0.8% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AdaptHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AHCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $188,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $3,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,596,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,792,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,596,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,792,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 861,272 shares of company stock worth $18,381,204. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.