iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

