Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $633,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

