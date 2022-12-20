Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $633,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

