Resource Consulting Group Inc. Has $57.32 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 16.3% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $57,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,983,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,094,000 after acquiring an additional 88,136 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,054,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 463,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98.

