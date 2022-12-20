Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 354,263 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.