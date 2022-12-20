Resource Consulting Group Inc. Invests $130.77 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,416,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,771,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 37.3% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80.

