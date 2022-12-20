Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Resource Consulting Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,424,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 18.9% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned 1.64% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $66,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.